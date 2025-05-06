Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

67 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$276,592
Close
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$959,197
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Terpsithea 72 Sq.m., 2 Bedroom…
$248,263
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction duplex of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th…
$1,31M
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
Close
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$354,873
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$541,664
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
Close
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$323,560
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$338,540
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Glyfada in center of the municipality apartment of 94 sq.m. ground floor corner in very good…
$411,890
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$438,372
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$163,628
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with balconies an…
$642,678
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
A new project located in Glyfada, one of the most luxurious areas in Athens.  The project is…
$955,762
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$2,09M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Characteristics: Area: Glyfada Subdistrict: Golf Area (sq. m.): 127 Category: Residential r…
$738,310
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
$451,019
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Ano Glyfada for Sale 100sq.m. Floor Apartment in a Desirable Neighborhood, 1st Floor, Situat…
$423,175
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 178 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$897,619
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$825,762
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Aixoni 101 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$586,803
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A beautiful apartment, in a quiet location of Glifada, with 85m2 of living space, located on…
$358,298
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$959,197
