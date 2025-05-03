Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Greece

Corfu
10
Macedonia and Thrace
652
Kassandra Municipality
394
Attica
119
364 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Villa 1 room in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
$1,34M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$386,185
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, RethymnoThis beautiful semi…
$376,742
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$939,369
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,36M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious and graceful explains this villa for sale which is located in one of the most gorge…
$1,87M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,62M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$480,546
Villa 3 rooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
$656,002
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of  Paliouri including 480 sq m of living …
$3,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$737,583
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. There are: solar panels …
$2,91M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$730,620
Villa 1 room in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$840,984
