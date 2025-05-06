Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

70 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Apartment in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Fully Furnished and Ready to Move In…
$394,963
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the g…
$191,839
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The house is located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acces…
$337,412
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$162,614
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 1000 meters to the beach. T…
$183,424
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 390.000 . This 88.35 s…
$425,031
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$201,159
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$257,036
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
bomo nikiti apartments – This is a magnificent complex, consisting of 38 apartments, locat…
$300,404
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$203,124
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 700 meters to the beach. Th…
$175,498
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
Luxury Seafront Apartment in Nikiti, Halkidiki – Fully Renovated & Move-In ReadyDiscover thi…
$454,053
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 101 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on ground f…
$341,921
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Property Code: HPS5412 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 195.000 . This 57.68 s…
$202,032
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS5409 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 245.000 . This 69.61 …
$265,404
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS5366 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 264.240 . This 88.08 s…
$275,642
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
For sale duplex of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on ground fl…
$262,807
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$120,030
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Property Code: HPS5408 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 190.000 . This 49.19 s…
$196,851
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$212,334
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Property Code: HPS5367 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 389.670 . This 129.89…
$406,484
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$161,780
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$279,387
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$152,642
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$260,936
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS5410 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 245.000 . This 69.61 …
$265,404
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment i…
$259,547
