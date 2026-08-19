Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Smyrni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece

;
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 87 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 87 square meters in Athens. The apartment is l…
$201,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$265,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$212,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 820 m²
For sale apartment of 820 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 187 m²
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$283,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth flo…
$234,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$118,071
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Nea Smyrni south f Athens Ag. Paraskevi area, very close to Anixi sq, apartment of 123 sq.m.…
$361,263
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$602,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Nea Smyrni - Alsos 139 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms…
$407,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens South: Nea Smyrni - Agia Foteini 100 Sq.m…
$337,956
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout.
$430,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$566,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
$442,839
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$271,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$283,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$608,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$245,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Nea Smyrni - Kentro 140 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
$431,185
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$608,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 28 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$218,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Nea Smyrni south of Athens next to the park, apartment of 96 sq.m. airy and bright 2nd floor…
$297,168
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$183,010
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go