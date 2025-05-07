Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Beautiful modern apartment walking distance from the St. Catherine's British School, in Kifi…
$374,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$406,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
A airy apartment of 75 sq.m. situated on an elevated ground floor, built in 1990. It consist…
$124,979
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$779,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$620,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$417,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$803,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$970,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$970,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$513,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
A luxury residential complex with private swimming pools, jacuzzi, roof terraces and parkin…
$1,33M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: a firepl…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 177 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and 3rd floo…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 305 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and grou…
$744,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/5
αρχοντικo διαμe ρισμα 220 τ μ., 3 - ου ορo φου, κατασκ&epson;υor 1971, 4 υ/δ, το 1 μαστ&epso…
$294,951
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$547,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go