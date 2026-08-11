Apartments for sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

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Apartments in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
For sale: A renovated studio of 38 sq.m., located at Kapetan Agra 3 Street in Ampelokipoi, T…
$81,285
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2 bedroom apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
For sale: a 85 sq.m. cross-ventilated apartment in a prime location near the center of Thess…
$162,569
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1 bedroom apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale renovated studio apartment of 40 sq.m., located on the central street of Kapetan Ag…
$104,509
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