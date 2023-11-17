Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nikiti, Greece

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
32
4 BHK
4
70 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4362 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 52 sq. m.…
€190,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4361 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €290.000 . This 83 sq. m.…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€190,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4068 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €350.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€80,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€170,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€175,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 450 meters to the beach and…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Property Code: HPS3971 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €290.000 . This 76 sq. m…
€290,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS3872 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €260.000 . This 89 sq. m…
€260,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3874 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 90 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €265.000 . This 90 sq. m…
€265,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS3869 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €262.500 . This 93 sq. m…
€262,500
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS3866 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €257.500 . This 91 sq. m…
€257,500
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS3865 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS3864 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 86 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS3862 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 89 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS3857 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €252.500 . This 89 sq. m…
€252,500
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS3859 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS3858 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS3848 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €202.500 . This 67 sq. m.…
€202,500
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS3845 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €195.000 . This 66 sq. m.…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS3842 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €192.500 . This 66 sq. m.…
€192,500
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Property Code: HPS3841 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 63 sq. m.…
€190,000
