Apartments for sale in Nikiti, Greece

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Apartments in Nikiti, Greece

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23 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in Nikiti village 250 meters from the picturesque be…
$219,621
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1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartment in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , i…
$182,256
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
For sale: a 59 m² apartment on the second floor in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidik…
$215,245
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
The apartments are located in the complex in Nikiti village 450 meters from the picturesque …
$196,538
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: an apartment on the ground floor with an area of 50 sq.m. The layout includes one …
$189,768
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2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartment in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , i…
$216,429
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
For sale: apartment of 52 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula, in the area of Nikiti, Halkidiki …
$256,394
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in the complex in a popular Nikiti village 150 meters from the beac…
$201,163
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Property Code: HPS5189 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 180.000 . This 63.50 s…
$207,153
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a modern, under-construction apartment in the charming village of Nikiti. With a…
$222,521
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
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1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A newly built apartment of 55 sq.m. with a shared pool is for sale, just 900 meters from the…
$251,650
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3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The house is located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acces…
$345,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5367 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 455.000 . This 130.00…
$523,638
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1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS5412 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 207.500 . This 52.31 s…
$239,107
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, modern maisonette offering 90 m² of comfortable living space. Built…
$261,607
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale: two-level apartment of 75 m², located on the second and third floors. The second …
$267,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 700 meters from the picturesque beach…
$230,385
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4 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5449 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 330.000 . This 120 sq…
$379,781
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4 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
The house is located in a popular Nikiti village 600 meters to the beach. The house is built…
$469,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS5190 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 280.000 . This 102.67…
$322,239
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1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this apartment is in good condition and just a…
$182,256
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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