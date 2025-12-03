  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Greece

Athens
2
Attica
24
Regional Unit of South Athens
11
Municipality of Piraeus
5
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Number of floors 1
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
Agency
Grekodom Development
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Save Thousands! Boost your Income! An exceptional opportunity for investors, Lopes Residences comes with three years of complimentary management and communal charges —saving you thousands while providing peace of mind from day one. Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected suburb of Paiani…
Developer
Velment
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,703
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
Agency
Invest Cafe
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Number of floors 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO…
Agency
Akinita-kapelli
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
1 real estate property 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0
302,402
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
372,187
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$267,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 37–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 47.0
279,141 – 302,402
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Galissas, Greece
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type: Apartment Complex   Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios   Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²   Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000   Description: Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros…
Agency
JP & Partners
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 23–50 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean. Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.0 – 50.0
186,094 – 348,926
Apartment 2 rooms
33.0 – 44.0
255,879 – 348,926
Developer
Limar Homes
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$148,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Discover Allure Business Condos - Your Gateway to Modern Living! Introducing the brand-new Allure Business Condos, where sophistication meets convenience in the heart of Athens. Nestled in a prime location near the metro station, this prestigious development offers unparalleled amenities …
Developer
DKG Development
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
1 real estate property 1
Skiway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Greate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.🏙 What is Skiway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)2 levels of commercial premisesSpac…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
157,017
Agency
Invest Cafe
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the projectKALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for profess…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 63.0
290,771 – 302,402
Agency
Invest Cafe
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31–40 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Overview The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units. It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents. Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
250,063 – 267,510
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
267,510
Developer
Limar Homes
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$765,333
Gounari is a full renovation project of a residential building completed in 2024. Units of two 2-bedroom apartments are available in the project. They can be rented out with a guaranteed yield of 4.5%, managed by Blueground, a leading international property rental company. The apartments are…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Moschato Hive (Golden Visa)
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
from
$177,436
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
🐝 Project Overview  Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial to residential, opening new opportunities for investors and residents alike. This development combines modern architectural concepts with high standards of comfort and convenienc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
337,295
Developer
DKG Development
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$286,591
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Discover Luxury Living at Marina Zeas Serviced Apartments in the Heart of Marina Zeas Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort with our exclusive serviced apartments, located in the renowned Marina Zeas. Managed by the prestigious Management Company, these apartments offer unpara…
Developer
DKG Development
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 21 m²
1 real estate property 1
The unique project "Laurel" serviced apartments in the center of Athens. Three floors of 19 units each with a fixed price of 100,000 euros per studio. Serviced apartments are flexible accommodations that are fully furnished and equipped with the latest in design trends, they come with …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
21.0
116,309
Developer
DKG Development
Realting.com
