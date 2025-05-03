Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
118
Athens
332
Corfu
32
Macedonia and Thrace
1832
102 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece We offer duplex apartments with private swimm…
$606,169
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece We offer luminou…
$322,488
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in ce…
$296,481
1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer sea view apar…
$275,663
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — …
$193,493
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with large…
$332,891
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$801,019
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Simantra, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece We offer villas with swimming pools …
$2,32M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece We offer an apartment with private s…
$416,322
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece We offer ap…
$462,349
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece …
$571,218
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments wit…
$453,035
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece We offer luminous and c…
$250,081
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
$142,519
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
$642,895
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale is a two-storey building in the center of Loutraki, just 400 meters from the sea, o…
$370,147
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
$326,038
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece We offer apartme…
$505,714
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece We offer apartmen…
$326,607
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
