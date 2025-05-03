Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
118
Athens
332
Corfu
32
Macedonia and Thrace
1832
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$445,715
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Area 133 m²
$565,245
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$1,96M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$151,343
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$683,299
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$932,063
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$678,433
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and lo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$884,689
2 bedroom apartment in Psarou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Mykonos island Faneromeni - Kounoupas area apartment of 68sq.m ground floor, fully furnished…
$394,878
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
4 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$318,844
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,32M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$1,77M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$631,805
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
$203,530
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 220 m²
A bright top floor, split level apartment with a private landscaped garden, swimming pool an…
$2,30M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$898,663
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$631,805
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 216 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$413,493
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
55 sqm apartment for sale in Loutraki, just 50 meters from the sea. The property is fully re…
$167,696
