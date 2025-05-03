Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Under construction, newly built apartment of 73 sq m. in a four-story apartment building, in…
$282,056
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Under construction, newly built apartment of 44 sq m. in a four-story apartment building, in…
$169,234
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$122,118
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$438,372
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$175,084
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$340,853
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$520,359
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale luxury apartment 188 sq m with attic 68 sq m with unlimited mountain and sea views …
$568,092
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$970,681
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$704,527
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$284,942
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$147,172
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway, bring…
$214,066
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 142 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$188,613
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$387,790
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$302,686
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

