  Greece
  Greece
  Residential
  Nea Kallikratia
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS4095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €180.000 . This 94 sq…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room apartment
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: HPS4028 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €220.000 .…
€220,000
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This apartment is located in Kallikratia town which is very popular among Greek and foreign …
€140,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€125,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€135,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€128,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
€140,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€110,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€115,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€270,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Settlement "Vines", Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: HPS3274 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €160.000 . This 68 sq…
€160,000
4 room apartment in Settlement "Vines", Greece
4 room apartment
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Property Code: HPS3210 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €520.000. T…
€520,000
1 room studio apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
€48,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€170,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€170,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€118,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
€275,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€108,000
