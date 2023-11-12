UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Nea Kallikratia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 BHK
16
2 BHK
5
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
2
1
94 m²
Property Code: HPS4095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €180.000 . This 94 sq…
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
59 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
€125,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
1
73 m²
Property Code: HPS4028 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €220.000 .…
€220,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4
2
114 m²
This apartment is located in Kallikratia town which is very popular among Greek and foreign …
€140,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
61 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€125,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
59 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
60 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€135,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
61 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€128,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
60 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
100 m²
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
€140,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
49 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€110,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
55 m²
1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€115,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
90 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€270,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1
1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
4
270 m²
-1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
€520,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1
1
68 m²
Property Code: HPS3274 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €160.000 . This 68 sq…
€160,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Settlement "Vines", Greece
4
2
270 m²
Property Code: HPS3210 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €520.000. T…
€520,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1
1
23 m²
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
€48,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
65 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
65 m²
1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
2
1
57 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€118,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
3
1
85 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
2
1
49 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€108,000
Recommend
