Apartments for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

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Apartments in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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48 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$156,074
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$190,758
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village only 90 meters from the sandy beach. The apa…
$179,197
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS5269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 164.175 …
$188,941
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 82 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$345,577
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Apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village 400 meters from the sandy beach. The apartme…
$222,321
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$174,745
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$161,855
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$152,310
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The new building with apartments is located 200 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$213,880
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 93 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Property Code: HPS5266 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 328.375…
$377,911
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 250 meters from the sandy beach. …
$92,489
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village 300 meters from the sandy beach. The apartme…
$149,750
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3 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS5267 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 228.675…
$263,171
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
$143,422
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The apartment is lo…
$293,741
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$150,294
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3 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located 700 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The apartment is si…
$218,866
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a luxurious studio in an under construction project located in Halkidiki, Greece…
$148,083
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 650 meters from the sandy beach. …
$86,708
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