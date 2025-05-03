Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
36
Kavala Municipality
26
Paggaio Municipality
9
Kavala
26
37 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Agios Pavlos: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a build…
$273
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: For rent ONLY TO STUDENTS Studio 30 sq.m. located on the groun…
$210
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent FROM 1/9-30/6 renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It con…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ44). Ano…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENT. Two apartments for daily rent, located…
$98
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Studio apartment for rent 35sq.m. on the ground floor. It consists of 1 b…
$292
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. on the raised ground floor with individual heati…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala, Rapsani: For rent UNTIL 30/6/2025 FULLY FURNISHED Studio 40sq.m. on the ground floor…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent FURNISHED Studio 50sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consist…
$454
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ43). Ano…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$84
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$115
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. 50 sq.m. studio for rent by t…
$105
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$356
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Studio of 47 sq.m. on the 1st floor of an apartment building VERY C…
$94
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, 7hs Merarxias: Lease from 1 OCTOBER - 30 June 2023. Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. on the…
$368
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For rent fully FURNISHED two-room studio 50 sq.m. on the 5th floor. I…
$452
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Potamoudia: For rent renovated Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor with individual heati…
$374
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Kavala, Center: Available from September to June 30. For rent renovated Studio 25 sq.m. faca…
$284
per month
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$115
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day studio apartment …
$95
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, DEPOS: Available from September 15 to June 15. Studio for rent 45 sq.m. on the 1st f…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Available from June 2. For rent FURNISHED Studio 27sq.m. on the 1st f…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio for rent 50sq.m. in Kalamitsa, Kavala. It consists of 1 bedroom, living room and bath…
$368
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Souyoulou: Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. for rent. on the 3rd floor with elevator. It co…
$315
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Kavala, Rapsani: Studio apartment for rent 48 sq.m. on the ground floor with autonomous oil …
$360
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 56sq.m. on the ground floor. It …
$417
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Newly built maisonettes 33 sq.m. near the sea. They consist of a …
$131
per month
