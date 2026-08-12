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Warehouses for sale in Greece

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Macedonia and Thrace
14
Kavala Municipality
13
Kavala
12
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15 properties total found
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Two-level store for sale. Ground floor 50 sq m and loft 50 sq m. (auxiliary …
$98,859
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Warehouse 200 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 200 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Kavala, Center: Renovated basement Store 200 sq.m. for sale. facing the most central and com…
$210,306
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Warehouse 97 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 97 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Kavala, Ag. Ioannis: Shop for sale 100 sq.m. on the ground floor. It consists of 1 space. Ye…
$94,638
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 128 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 128 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No 889). Another…
$178,760
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Warehouse 85 m² in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 85 m²
Investment property. Rented with a Yield of over 7% 2 ground floor shops which can be sold…
$136,077
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Warehouse 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Vyronas: For sale Shop 30sq.m. on 45sq.m. frontage plot on the ground floor of an ap…
$87,251
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Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
$262,883
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Warehouse 38 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 38 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Kavala, Ag. Ioannis: For sale Shop 38sq.m. facade on the ground floor. It consists of 2 room…
$44,164
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Warehouse 600 m² in Nea Peramos, Greece
Warehouse 600 m²
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 600 m²
Store for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 400.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ27…
$420,612
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Warehouse 55 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 55 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Kavala, Agios Georgios: Shop for sale 55 sq.m. facade on the ground floor. It consists of 1 …
$45,216
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Kirinides, Greece
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Kirinides, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Independent building of 2000 sq.m. on a plot of 5000 sq.m. on the main road KAVALAS-DRAMAS. …
$946,377
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Warehouse 72 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 72 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ374). A…
$68,349
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Warehouse 320 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 320 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale 320 sq.m. in a basement. It consists of 1 room and 1 WC. Its e…
$94,638
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Warehouse 99 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 99 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
$131,441
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Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale 100 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels with individual heat…
$189,275
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