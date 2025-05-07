Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$328,892
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$793,877
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$686,136
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$748,512
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$417,497
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$521,872
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$490,559
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$623,760
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$567,055
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$374,256
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$765,524
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$417,497
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$394,535
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$623,760
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$898,663
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece …
$612,734
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$932,063
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$493,691
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$594,934
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This amazing floor apartment is constructed in 2006 and is hardly been used. It is a real ge…
$412,585
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$185,786
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$425,291
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece. Agia Paraskevi is situated near the …
$322,631
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
4 room apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$307,904
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece We offer apartments with swimming pools and gard…
$572,088
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$521,872
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$401,841
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
Properties features in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

