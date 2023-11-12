Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
€213,700
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€330,000
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€165,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€85,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
€49,000
1 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1149 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €52.000 . This 31 sq. m. Stud…
€52,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
€215,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
€155,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
€212,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
€215,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
€170,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS3566 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €175.000 . Thi…
€175,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€155,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€111,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS2971 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €185.000 . This 102 s…
€185,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€148,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€125,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to you the flats located in the quiet area of Thessaloniki. There are 25 flats avai…
€96,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€205,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 102 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€160,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€88,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€75,000

