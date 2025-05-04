Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
52
Neoi Epivates
19
Epanomi
6
Nea Michaniona
4
73 properties total found
1 room apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$141,280

1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$154,278

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
$138,850

3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$238,823

3 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$193,093

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$428,379

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS4819 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 280.000 . This 90 sq…
$293,398
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281

3 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS5425 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 290.000 . This 152 …
$329,218
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106

2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$135,687

1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 level…
$141,268

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$135,687

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$290,433

1 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281

2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$173,455

1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$209,377

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$195,571

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale duplex of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on g…
$334,886

1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request

1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
$207,429

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction apartment of 38 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$143,258

2 bedroom apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$151,343

2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$188,847

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$281,259

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$250,839

4 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wi…
$365,310

1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4439 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 230.000 . This 66 sq…
$248,250
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 119 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$428,379

