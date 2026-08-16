Apartments for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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Apartments in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Melissatika, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$122,363
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3 bedroom apartment in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale, 2nd floor, located in Nea Artaki. The property has a total area of 26…
$76,031
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Apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 135 m²
There is provided for sale an apartment under construction. It is located in Chalkida, c…
$340,044
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. The own…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 396 m²
For sale apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. The own…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Central Greece, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$386,092
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99,983
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