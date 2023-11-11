Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Greece

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
6
studios
97
1 BHK
597
2 BHK
1297
3 BHK
1084
4 BHK
201
3 994 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
3 room apartment in Seizani, Greece
3 room apartment
Seizani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/5
€350,000
2 room apartment with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€390,000
3 room apartment with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
€325,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
6 room apartment in Elassona Municipality, Greece
6 room apartment
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
The building with 5 apartments for sale is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village, on…
€500,000
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4318 - Apartment FOR SALE in Aigaleo Sotiraki for €298.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€298,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Magnisias, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Magnisias, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4322 - Studio FOR SALE in Piraeus Agia Sofia for €165.000 . This 52 sq. m.…
€165,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Makedonias, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Makedonias, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Property Code: HPS4309 - Apartment FOR SALE in Piraeus Agia Sofia for €100.000 . This 33 sq.…
€100,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Kastania, Greece
2 room apartment
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€245,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
1 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Price on request

