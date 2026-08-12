Apartments for sale in Greece

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Apartments in Greece

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Thessaloniki
282
Athens
201
Corfu
21
Macedonia and Thrace
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3 474 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$382,038
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
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1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The apart…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale duplex area of 100 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is …
$403,173
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$294,807
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$289,027
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International Property Alerts
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Apartment for sale 80 sq.m. facade located on the 3rd floor of a building wi…
$182,196
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$289,027
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2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Dexameni: Apartment for sale 80sq.m. located on the 5th floor of a building with ele…
$183,585
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Apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
Apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$89,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex area of 120 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is …
$483,808
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$346,832
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 86 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 54 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$352,613
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 81 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$518,911
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$183,779
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale of 150 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Greece

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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