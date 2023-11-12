UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Polygyros
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Polygyros, Greece
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
11
Apartment
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the groun…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€220,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
6
3
150 m²
There are 3 apartments for sale in one building in Psakoudia village 1500 meters from the be…
€220,000
Recommend
7 room apartment
Gerakini, Greece
7
4
212 m²
The house is located in Gerakini village 350 meters to the great beach. The house is situate…
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
2
1
41 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3
1
59 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3
1
72 m²
1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
2
1
66 m²
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
€110,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Gerakini, Greece
2
1
62 m²
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
€155,000
Recommend
9 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
16
4
492 m²
Property Code: HPS3300 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €1.100.000 . This 492 …
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3
2
112 m²
Property Code: HPS3214 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €200.000. Th…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3
2
109 m²
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
€190,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
55 m²
1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
3
120 m²
2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1
1
70 m²
Property Code: HPS899 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €120.000. This 70 sq.…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
100 m²
Property Code: HPS900 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €260.000. This 100 s…
€260,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1
1
97 m²
Property Code: HPS902 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 97 sq.…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
122 m²
Property Code: HPS895 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €350.000. This 122 s…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
2
1
78 m²
Property Code: HPS889 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 78 sq.…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
80 m²
Property Code: HPS676 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €370.000 . Th…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
2
2
98 m²
2
The complex is located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to the san…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
1
1
50 m²
This apartment is located in Gerakini village at a distance only 300 meters from the beach. …
€65,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
3
1
86 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
4
1
130 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
93 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor…
€155,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
2
1
43 m²
1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€70,000
Recommend
