Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Polygyros
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Polygyros, Greece

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 room apartment with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the groun…
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€220,000
6 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
6 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
There are 3 apartments for sale in one building in Psakoudia village 1500 meters from the be…
€220,000
7 room apartment in Gerakini, Greece
7 room apartment
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
The house is located in Gerakini village 350 meters to the great beach. The house is situate…
€510,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Gerakini, Greece
2 room apartment
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
€155,000
9 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
9 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Property Code: HPS3300 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €1.100.000 . This 492 …
€1,10M
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Property Code: HPS3214 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €200.000. Th…
€200,000
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
€190,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
1 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Property Code: HPS899 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €120.000. This 70 sq.…
€120,000
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS900 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €260.000. This 100 s…
€260,000
1 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Property Code: HPS902 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 97 sq.…
€150,000
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Property Code: HPS895 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €350.000. This 122 s…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS889 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 78 sq.…
€150,000
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS676 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €370.000 . Th…
€370,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the firs…
€280,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex is located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to the san…
€160,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This apartment is located in Gerakini village at a distance only 300 meters from the beach. …
€65,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€150,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor…
€155,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€70,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir