Apartments for sale in Polygyros, Greece

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Apartments in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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71 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$142,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 77 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$239,939
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS5596 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 240.000 . This 93…
$276,205
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Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$90,263
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$159,959
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS5431 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 268.000 . This 93…
$308,429
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Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 31 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 31 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$95,975
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 35 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 35 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale old construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment …
$144,046
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gerakini, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located in Gerakini village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. There…
$135,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The apartment is located in Psakoudia village 500 meters from the beach. The apartment is lo…
$120,952
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Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 29 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$93,276
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$257,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: apartments in Kalives Polygyros, Chalkidiki, located just 350 meters from the sea.…
$194,932
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2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale: Stone-built duplex of 72 sq.m. in Psakoudia – Ormylia, Chalkidiki An exquisite …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 35 m²
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
Apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 80 m²
🏠 Semifinished Duplex for Sale in Psakoudia, Chalkidiki For sale: semifinished duplex …
$92,095
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
The apartment is situated in front of the beach in the surroundings of a popular village nam…
$228,081
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Apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
Apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale of 50 square meters in Halkidiki. The apartment is located on 2 levels. T…
$154,520
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$93,276
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment is located in Psakoudia village 500 meters from the beach. The apartment is lo…
$143,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 76 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$239,939
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$142,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$148,533
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 47 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$145,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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