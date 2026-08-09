Apartments for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Apartments in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Corfu
21
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
125
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
125
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
32
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239 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Loutraki, just 230 meters from the beach, this…
$86,292
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 42 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$148,755
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Loutraki near Corinth, furnished apartment of 56 sq.m. bright 1st floor without elevator and…
$217,923
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1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situa…
$181,829
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$421,513
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Don't miss the opportunity to own this newly built 43.67 sq m apartment just 650 meters from…
$171,436
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$425,055
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
An exceptional 86 sq.m. Apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$488,420
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
In a modern and elegant residential building, a beautiful and bright newly built 66 sq.m. ap…
$265,252
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Assos - Lechaio Perigiali apartment of 55 sq m. furnished 2nd floor bright in good condition…
$116,537
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2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Loutraki in the center ofg the municipality, apartment of 60 sq.m. penthouse 5th floor airy …
$128,190
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1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
For sale 28 sq m apartment, 2nd floor, fully renovated and furnished, ideal for owner-occupa…
$87,216
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Sideris Real Estate
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
For sale a modern 86 sq.m. Apartment in a newly built four-story building in Loutraki, desig…
$387,977
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
For sale a modern 73,33 sq.m. Apartment in a newly built four-story building in Loutraki, de…
$294,663
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Kerasia, Greece
Apartment
Kerasia, Greece
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment of 43 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$144,142
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Velo near Corinth Nerantza village, apartment of 58 sq m. elevated ground floor, on a plot o…
$96,143
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2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
An exceptional 82 sq.m. apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$511,958
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Ano Garouna, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Ano Garouna, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in Moraitika, Corfu – 37 sq.m Located in the vibrant r…
$112,033
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale a 100 sqm apartment located in one of the most vibrant and sought-after areas of Lo…
$267,318
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$655,293
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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