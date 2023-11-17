UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
49
3 BHK
20
4 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
111 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Kastania, Greece
4
1
90 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€245,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4
159 m²
3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
6
200 m²
3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
170 m²
1
For sale, a 170 sq.m apartment in the heart of Corfu town! The apartment is located on the 2…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
104 m²
Apartment of 104 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the second floor …
€160,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
4
153 m²
3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3
1
130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro
Vineyards, Greece
2
1
87 m²
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
€175,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Vineyards, Greece
2
1
137 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
€145,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3
235 m²
1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Recommend
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Kato Korakiana, Greece
6
4
240 m²
2/2
The complex has been renovated in 2007, it's only 500m from the beach of Dassia and consists…
€550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
1
55 m²
-1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
1
1
3
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
€72,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€330,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Vineyards, Greece
2
1
109 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 109 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
5
2
109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pelekas, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
€350,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
