Villas for sale in Greece

1 292 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Villa 2 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS4237 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 140 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Villa 2 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4239 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
€350,000

