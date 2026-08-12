Villas for sale in Greece

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Villas in Greece

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Corfu
3
Macedonia and Thrace
920
Kassandra Municipality
546
Attica
124
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1 498 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale an impressive villa with a swimming pool in Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete A rare pr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in Gazi, Heraklion, Crete In a quiet and green area of large Herakl…
$529,885
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern property for sale with a total area of 450 sq.m., built in 2019, on a 900 sq.m. plot,…
$4,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A spacious villa of 150 sq.m. for sale, located in the picturesque village of Pefkochori on …
$925,918
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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Villa 3 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
This stunning waterfront Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece offers breathtaking sea views. Situ…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,06M
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Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the smal…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,33M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5053 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 900.000 . This 120.00 s…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5262 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for € 3.200.000 . This 480 sq. m. f…
$3,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Introducing a charming maisonette in good condition with amazing open views, located in the …
$558,159
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408.00 sq.…
$863,139
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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