Villas for sale in Greece

New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
9
2
1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
360 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
7
4
680 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
6
3
410 m²
4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
7
4
300 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
7
5
190 m²
2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
7
2
550 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
3
250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
8
3
255 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
3
2
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
5
2
143 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
3
124 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
2
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
3
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
116 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
1
386 m²
1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
4
94 m²
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
8
5
570 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
1
500 m²
1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
7
8
788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS4237 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 140 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2
2
160 m²
Property Code: HPS4239 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Recommend
