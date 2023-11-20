Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

12 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
€130,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€193,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€70,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€194,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€138,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€123,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€122,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€150,000
