Apartments for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

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Apartments in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

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Litochoro
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10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Nea Efesos, Greece
Apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 146 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under constructi…
$99,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$92,095
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$113,348
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the se…
$126,336
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$188,913
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$206,624
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$102,722
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$253,852
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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Property types in Dion - Olympos Municipality

2 BHK

Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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