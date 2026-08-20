Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Thessaloniki
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234 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program – An excellent investment opportunity that qualif…
$291 855
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor -1/3
Positioned at semi-basement level in Ano Toumpa, this modern two-bedroom apartment provides …
$291 855
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
Set on the top floor with open city views, this one-bedroom apartment in Palaios Sidirodromi…
$291 855
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program – An excellent investment opportunity that qualif…
$289 562
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a renovated apartment located on the top floor of a well-maintained building in …
$486 464
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 8/8
This eighth-floor apartment in Thessaloniki will comprise 71.15 square meters of modern spac…
$555 958
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/6
Two-bedroom apartment located on the sixth and top floor of a well-maintained building with …
$301 144
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Code: HPS5540 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Nea Paralia for € 1.250.000 . T…
$1,45M
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Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment of 53 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seco…
$94 557
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
$291 635
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale of 45 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the grou…
$108 447
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
$167 957
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS5708 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Center for € 590.000 . This 124.20 sq…
$679 003
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Property Code: HPS5533 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Martiou for € 564.000 . This 14…
$649 081
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Property Code: HPS5584 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Palaios Sidirodromikos Stathmos…
$181 835
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
$253 852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
For sale apartment of 31 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Property Code: HPS4960 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for € 1.000.000 . Thi…
$1,17M
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Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$159 396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
$225 815
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Property Code: HPS5750 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Center for € 380.000 .…
$437 324
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$826 496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the semi…
$113 387
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Property Code: HPS5507 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Palaios Sidirodromikos Stathmos…
$184 898
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Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 54 m²
For Sale: 2 Fully Renovated Studios in Prime Location – Just 10 Minutes by foot from Aristot…
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$162 938
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixt…
$134 775
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Property Code: HPS5576 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Palaios Sidirodromikos Stathmos…
$171 477
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
$101 541
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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