Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

studios
7
1 BHK
77
2 BHK
77
3 BHK
41
4 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
238 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€109,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€168,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€155,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€145,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€128,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€98,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€78,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€93,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€263,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€75,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€170,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 5
€440,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4
€330,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
€360,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€155,000
4 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€105,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€190,000
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: HPS4194 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
€133,000

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir