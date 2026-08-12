Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments

Split level flats and apartments in Greece

;
Macedonia and Thrace
29
Attica
12
Kassandra Municipality
13
Pallini Municipal Unit
4
Show more
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Premium Premium
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$382,038
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
A spacious maisonette offering 250 square meters of internal living space, set in the desira…
$671,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale: Modern maisonette under construction, offering 80 m² of comfortable living space o…
$329,853
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Key ready maisonette located on the ground floor in the desirable area of Sithonia…
$433,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Maisonette with Sea View | Golden Visa | Athens Riviera  A modern two-level mais…
$913,315
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a stylish maisonette with 40 m² of internal space, located on the top floor (2/2…
$228,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern maisonette located on the ground floor in the sought-after area of Moud…
$409,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the desirable area of Moudania, Flogita, this under-construction maisonette offer…
$223,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a stunning, key ready maisonette offering 210 square meters of internal space. Thi…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious key ready maisonette with a total internal area of 230 square mters, …
$591,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale: two-level apartment of 75 m², located on the second and third floors. The second …
$267,601
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, modern maisonette offering 90 m² of comfortable living space. Built…
$261,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive, key-ready maisonette in Panorama, Synoikismos Nomou 751 offers bo…
$853,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette under construction in the peaceful area of Kassandra, Sani This bright a…
$341,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors (3 levels), located in the Glyfada area. …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale: Modern 2-bedroom maisonette under construction in the sought-after area of Kalamar…
$415,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Maisonette for sale, 1st floor (2 levels), located in the Voula area. The property has a tot…
$877,280
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key-ready maisonette offering comfortable living in the sought-after area of P…
$472,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For sale: two-level apartment of 80 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia, just a few minutes from the sea.…
$325,305
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Maisonette for sale, 1st and 2nd floors (2 levels), located in the Alimos – Customs – Tax Of…
$586,806
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a maisonette under construction, located in the pleasant area of Pallini. With a…
$648,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-level maisonette apartments on the 1st and 2nd floors, with an area of 77 square meters.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, fully furnished maisonette located in the beautiful area of Kassand…
$250,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a charming maisonette offering 225 m2 of internal space in the sought-after area…
$546,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a modern maisonette currently under construction in the scenic area of Kassandra…
$267,295
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this key ready, modern maisonette offering an internal space of 62.60 m2. Located o…
$250,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go