Greece
Commercial
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
16
Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Attica
5
Municipality of Kassandra
5
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
3
Investment
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
10
10
2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Recommend
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
12
12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
6
6
3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
€695,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
8
8
2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
€3,40M
Recommend
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Recommend
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
15
4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Greece
1
1
Property Code: 3-944 - Business FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €22.000. This 5…
€22,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
1
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
€14,000
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
276 m²
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
€13,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
€55,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Greece
1
Property Code: 3-886 - Business FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €11.000. This 75 sq. m.…
€11,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Greece
1
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
€33,000
Recommend
Investment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Greece
Property Code: 1456 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for €330.000 . This 183 sq. m.…
€330,000
Recommend
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Price on request
Recommend
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
8
4
400 m²
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Investment with balcony, with basement, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
440 m²
3
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
€780,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Skioni, Greece
10
10
850 m²
3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
€5,90M
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
1
1
340 m²
Property Code: 1476 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Business of total surface 340 sq.m, …
€15,000
Recommend
Investment 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6
1
280 m²
Property Code: 1416 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Side to side Business of total surface 280 sq.m, …
€50,000
Recommend
Investment 3 bedrooms with patio
Athens, Greece
3
1
116 m²
ID: 1151 - Tsakos Agias Paraskevi SELL Office with a total area of 116 sq.m. Semi-basement. …
€20,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with fridge
phaiakon, Greece
1
88 m²
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
€35,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Ano Syros, Greece
1
60 m²
Ref: 1116 - For sale Ermoupoleos Business - Store a total area of 60 sq.m. Ground floor. It …
€38,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
1
90 m²
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
€15,000
Recommend
Investment with garden
Potos, Greece
Incomplete building in the area of Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
€320,000
Recommend
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
5
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €500.000 . This 140 sq. m…
€500,000
Recommend
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
8
2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
€130,000
Recommend
Investment with garage, with garden
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
€200,000
Recommend
Investment with Investments, with Developments, with unique building
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
470 m²
3
excellent building in prime location, Kastella, Piraeus , Attica Greece, consisting of groun…
€1,85M
Recommend
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
€1,50M
Recommend
