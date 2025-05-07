Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
32
41 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$221,151
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$276,065
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Ideally located in one of the most romantic and sought after parts of Corfu town, this apart…
$795,144
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$344,435
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$257,036
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$385,555
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$290,563
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Barbati, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$177,261
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There a…
$420,492
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$819,180
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. The ow…
$208,749
Close
1 room apartment in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room apartment
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 211 m²
For sale 2 apartments in the area of ​​Potamos.On the ground floor there is a studio of 36 s…
$231,271
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$204,990
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
These charming, classic-style apartments are conveniently located in the city center. The pr…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 230 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The duplex is situated on 4th floor…
$1,02M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
Price on request
Close
1 room apartment in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 8 apartments in the area of Ypsos. Each apartment has an area of 50 sq.m and their …
$1,10M
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$631,415
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 flats on the 2d and 3d floor, each 96 sq.m, as well as an attic floor of 96 sq.m …
$1,06M
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 566 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. The ow…
$1,67M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$284,310
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$420,492
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Superb apartment featuring minimalist spaces in a prestigious area. SmartHome with all the l…
$720,931
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$215,502
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$232,723
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$293,558
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$476,348
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$266,780
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$583,432
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Price on request
Close
Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
