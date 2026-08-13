Apartments for sale in Peristasi, Greece

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Apartments in Peristasi, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
$188,913
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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