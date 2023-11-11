Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Peristasi, Greece

1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€185,000
Mir