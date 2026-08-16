Apartments for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
20
Agios Nikolaos
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21 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$2,03M
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1 bedroom apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
🏢 Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartment A2 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia …
$209,089
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this 1st floor ap…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 80 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A6 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Reside…
$452,850
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kritsa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 88 m²
Hilltop Apartments: The hilltop apartments are some branded very spacious apartments loca…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and 3rd floor…
$578,429
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Milatos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this 1s…
$216,995
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 50 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A1 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Resid…
$268,880
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this ground floor…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$997,732
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale apartment of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$504,163
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 60 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A4 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Resid…
$367,941
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 40 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A3 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Resid…
$226,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is situated in Agios Nicolaos village 2100 meters from the beach. The apartmen…
$99,479
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Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 121 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A7 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Reside…
$778,337
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this gr…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$1,92M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kritsa, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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