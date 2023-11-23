Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

2 room apartment with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
1 room apartment with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€70,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€819,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€142,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€290,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€640,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nikithiano, Greece
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nikithiano, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction apartment of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
€140,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000
Properties features in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

