  Greece
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Marousi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,67M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$380,966
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$349,825
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$350,698
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
marousi Exclusive Apartments Great Investment Opportunity Close to Athens Best Private Sch…
$380,160
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$391,404
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens North: Marousi -- Nea Lesvos 121 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$321,613
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$405,494
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$396,622
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$328,779
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$386,185
2 room apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Last floor apartment 91 sq.m. At 5th floor, corner, frontage. With an unlimited view. Bright…
$198,882
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$313,123
Properties features in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

