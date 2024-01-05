Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€195,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated …
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Charalambos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Charalambos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€86,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€118,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€185,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€635,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€232,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

