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Studios for sale in Greece

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Athens
5
Macedonia and Thrace
32
Attica
19
Thermi
3
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53 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
RENTIS URBAN RESIDENCE | Agios Ioannis Rentis A modern residential project in Athens full…
Price on request
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new project in Halkidiki, Greece, offering luxurious studio living with amazin…
$119,606
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Flogita, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The new building with apartments is located only 150 meters from the beach in Flogita. The e…
$137,545
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Studio apartment of 50 sq.m. for sale on the 1st floor with a large elevator…
$128,960
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to our new construction project! We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journ…
$97,627
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The new building of 2022 in the style of Bohaus,In the heart of Callithea,There are 3 studio…
$83,565
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1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 46 sq.m. facade located on the ground floor of a…
$152,323
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1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, For sale is a 47 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 2nd floor …
$128,005
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I3 at Portside Residence is a stylish, fully furnished 2-bedroom unit designed wit…
$185,668
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Thessaloniki, Dioikitirio: For sale TWO-ROOM Studio 34sq.m. on the ground floor ideal for ex…
$76,161
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Studio apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Property Code: HPS5763 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 118.000 . This 33.00 sq…
$135,801
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Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale under construction Studio 34 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of the building…
$116,085
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
This studio is located in the surroundings of Nea Moudania town 450 meters from the nice san…
$104,026
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/6
Athenian Horizon Residences Modern Investment Apartments in Central Athens (Koukaki) I…
$170,689
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/8
Investment Apartments Managed by an International Brand A Turnkey Investment with Guarant…
$119,790
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 250 meters from the sandy beach. …
$92,467
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$285,103
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Service apartments in Athens - start of salesFully furnished turnkey studios operated by the…
$129,385
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2 room Studio apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
$284,598
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Studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Property Code: HPS5285 - Studio FOR SALE in Koukaki - Makrigianni Koukaki - Pediki Chara fo…
$203,897
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
The new built house is located in Delfinia beach area in the surroundings of Kallikratia vil…
$184,728
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Melissatika, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$122,363
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1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 42 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$145,225
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Psakoudia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
The studio is located in Psakoudia village 500 meters from the beach. The studio is located …
$161,647
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1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale is a 50 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 1st floor …
$133,823
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment -studio for sale in a residential complex under construction in the Perea area of …
$148,635
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studios for Sale – 3 Minutes Walk from Egaleo Metro Fully renovated building offering moder…
$104,984
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,026
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a luxurious studio in an under construction project located in Halkidiki, Greece…
$148,083
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermi, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5839 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 150.000 . This 50.00 sq. m.…
$174,463
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