Studios for Sale in Greece

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Magnisias, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Magnisias, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4322 - Studio FOR SALE in Piraeus Agia Sofia for €165.000 . This 52 sq. m.…
€165,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros: 52 sq.m. studio for sale. in a semi-basement with oil central heatin…
€68,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio 50 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 2 levels with individual el…
€33,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
€85,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ747). …
€65,000
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: HPS4194 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
€133,000
1 room studio apartment in Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
1 room studio apartment
Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS4174 - Studio FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €125.000 . Thi…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 87.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ732).…
€87,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 79.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ731).…
€79,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 89.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ733).…
€89,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 90.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ734).…
€90,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 77.400€ (Listing No ΝΠ730).…
€77,400
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 75.500€ (Listing No ΝΠ729).…
€75,500
1 room studio apartment near metro in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment near metro
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
€30,000
1 room studio apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4064 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Voulgari - Agios Eleftherios for €1…
€156,000
1 room studio apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Property Code: HPS4063 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Voulgari - Agios Eleftherios for €1…
€123,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Central Macedonia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4046 - Studio FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €110.000 . This 39 s…
€110,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4041 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4039 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4036 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Property Code: HPS4032 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €96.300 . This 39 s…
€96,300
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€139,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€111,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€175,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€192,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
A breath away from Acropolis is Metaxourgeio, the home of legendary Greek Artistics. Taken i…
€205,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
 Kavala, Agios Loukas: For sale in a UNDER CONSTRUCTION building Studio 43 sq.m. on the 3rd …
€90,300

