Apartments for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Modern residential complex of new construction, located at Gr. Lambraki 24-26, Piraeus. The …
$147,951
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Piraeus is a bustling port city located near Athens, the capital city of Greece. This mean…
$174,616
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence close to the port of Piraeus, Greece We offer new sea view apartment…
$114,431
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$614,652
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$279,387
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/8
A set of studios apartments, in new buildings. Two apartments of the studio are in Piraeus,…
$271,453
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$346,440
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$413,493
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a 71 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and…
$293,899
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$336,393
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$251,449
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$301,738
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 5
For sale is an apartment of 86 sq.m. in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
$304,211
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$301,738
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$101,243
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/7
Description🔑Quarter to key in the city district💰 Investment property🔥 Possible purchase in i…
$163,984
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$678,433
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
📍Athens, Mr. Piraeus. Completely new after overhaul apartment for rent or accommodation with…
$309,598
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$279,387
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$357,616
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$260,936
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus…
$258,725
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$412,279
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a 78 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
$278,430
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$206,747
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$290,563
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$777,589
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$162,968
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece A new apartment c…
$140,438
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$365,310
