Apartments for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$984,373
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$498,124
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. Se…
$81,581
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
Hilltop Apartments:The hilltop apartments are some branded very spacious apartments located …
$905,013
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$147,982
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$303,470
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. 2nd floor consists…
$480,297
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$262,171
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
$73,256
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$245,916
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$2,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$447,788
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$419,790
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$372,282
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$1,90M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$385,915
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 119 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea, t…
$743,660
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$152,343
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$183,434
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$290,932
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$104,652
