Apartments for sale in Katerini, Greece

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Apartments in Katerini Municipality, Greece

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28 properties total found
Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale of 105 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$207 770
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 115 m²
Apartment for sale of 115 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$204 299
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$141 685
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$129 878
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 176 m²
Apartment for sale of 176 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$337 057
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 140 m²
Apartment for sale of 140 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$299 816
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$315 249
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ritini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$212 528
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale duplex area of 200 square meters in northern Greece. The duplex is located on 2 lev…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd fl…
$206 624
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$171 203
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$295 177
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$262 790
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Korinos, Greece
Apartment
Korinos, Greece
Area 128 m²
Apartment for sale of 128 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$222 800
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
$188 913
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$131 059
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 137 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 137 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment i…
$260 328
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ritini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$165 299
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$141 685
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 101 m²
Apartment for sale of 101 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$137 108
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale of 65 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on t…
$108 148
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$106 264
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$165 299
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Grekodom Development
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