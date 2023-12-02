Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Katerini, Greece

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
Price on request
per month
Agency
SUPERVISOR
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€70,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€140,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€125,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€95,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€90,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€75,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
€85,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€90,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€110,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€110,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€133,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€135,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€92,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€100,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€110,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€100,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
€154,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€154,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά

