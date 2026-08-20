Apartments for sale in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

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22 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale of 50 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the eighth flo…
$304,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$838,303
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 16 m²
For sale apartment of 16 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
Apartment for sale on the 7th floor, located in the Palaio Faliro area. The property has a t…
$298,275
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
For sale an apartment of 235 sq.m. in Paleo Faliro. The apartment is 2 levels and is loca…
$970,470
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Apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 119 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 119 square meters in Athens. The apartment is …
$879,329
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale, 1st floor, located in Paleo Faliro. The property has a total area of …
$134,941
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
Faliro Residence 1919 Contemporary Living in the Heart of the Athenian Riviera Faliro …
$898,340
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$406,164
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New low-rise residence close to a park and a marina, Paleo Faliro, Greece We offer new apar…
$405,711
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
PALAIO FALIRO BUILDING High End Construction Proudly we would like to present our high…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 6/6
A state-of-the-art community complex, a unique, luxury residence for big city life, with a m…
$995,188
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
$642,895
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
An innovative and modern residence, with an elegant architectural design, spacious and comfo…
$540,577
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Properties features in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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