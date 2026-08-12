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Lands for sale in Greece

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4 308 properties total found
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 1 980 m²
Land is 1980 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paliouri village 3200 meters from t…
$115,462
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Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 1 m²
A land plot of 670 sq.m. on the island of Crete is for sale. It's part of the city plan. The…
$864,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 6 410 m²
A land plot of 6410 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands is for sale. The land plot has the possibili…
$751,297
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Skotina, Greece
Plot of land
Skotina, Greece
A plot of land of 5755 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera is for sale. It's part of the city plan.…
$207,346
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini Municipality, Greece
A plot of land of 15510 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera is for sale. It's part of the city plan…
$863,943
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Property Code. 11906 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 130.000 Exclusivity. Dis…
$149,750
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Plot of land in Greece
Plot of land
Greece
This plot for sale is located in Falassarna, Kissamos, Chania. It is a beautiful plot situat…
$982,388
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Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Consists within the city plan. The territory has: w…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Agios Andreas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Andreas, Greece
Area 2 390 m²
Agios Andreas, Kavala: FOR SALE: Land area, 2390 sq.m., with a ready building permit. It is …
$291,783
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Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
Area 14 000 m²
Unique field of land with an area of 14000 sq.m. The land is buildable / perfect for hotels.…
$1,37M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Plot of land in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
For sale plot of 3.455 sq.m in Marousi area,Athens.
$4,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It is in the process of bein…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Kalandra, Greece
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
Area 9 427 m²
Unique field of land with an area of 9427 sq.m. The land is buildable under standard regulat…
$199,343
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Plot of land in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Megara, Greece
For sale land of 1322 sq.meters in Attica.
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Loutraki. Building permission for 200 sq.meters. The la…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This is a plot for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete, located in the village of Kokkino Chor…
$706,692
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Plot of land in Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
This is a unique land for sale in Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Chania, Crete. The plot is found in t…
$306,233
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Plot of land in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
For sale Land 17080 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, electr…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Sinarades, Greece
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has: water supply, el…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Kassandreia, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandreia, Greece
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has: water supply, e…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Kamara, Greece
Plot of land
Kamara, Greece
For sale land of 8781 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. It is outside the city plan. Buildin…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has: water supply, …
$311,347
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
For sale land of 602 sq.meters in Attica. Consists within the city plan. The plot is …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
For sale land of 59063 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has: well. Building …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
This land for sale is located in Kokkino Chorio, Apokoronas, Chania. It is a beautiful plot …
$278,726
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Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. It is outside the city plan. Building…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
For sale land of 12646 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It is outside the city plan…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Area 3 600 m²
Exceptional field of land with an area of 4000 sq.m. The land is buildable under standard re…
$1,48M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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