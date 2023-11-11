Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Greece

7 652 properties total found
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€280,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Floor -1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€700,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€2,00M
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Floor -1
€1,40M
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1471 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1670 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 831 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5687 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€200,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 860 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€135,000
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
€185,000
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 518 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, the plo…
€230,000
Plot of land in Potamia, Greece
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
Property Code. 11403 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €20.000 . Discover the features o…
€20,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Area 11 550 m²
Land is 11 550 sq. meters and is located 240 meters from the beach St. George in Ammouliani …
€350,000
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€220,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€300,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€450,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,60M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€900,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
€880,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Floor -1
€800,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€129,000
Plot of land in Arta Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Arta Municipality, Greece
Area 600 m²
Land is 600 sq. meters and is located in Fourka village 400 meters to the beach. The propert…
€45,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1940 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir