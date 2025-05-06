Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

75 properties total found
2 room apartment in Palaiochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaiochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
$34,579
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 79 sq m luxury maisonette, 2 levels. It…
$252,367
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 84sq.m. luxury Maisonette, two levels, …
$262,883
Apartment 10 rooms in Pholia, Greece
Apartment 10 rooms
Pholia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
For sale complex of 10 apartments in Myrtofytos, Kavala, 70 sq.m. each in 5 buildings and 6,…
$2,10M
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 80 sq.m maisonette for sale under construction. 2 levels with attic…
$231,337
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale is a 119 sq.m. luxury maisonette under construction on 4 l…
$273,398
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 43sq.m. luxury apartment on the 1st flo…
$136,699
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$134,788
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the groun…
$189,221
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$260,532
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction apartment of 54 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$206,890
Close
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 90 sq.m. on 2 levels of 45 s…
$194,533
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 72sq.m. on two levels. It co…
$180,829
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 76 sq.m. which is located on…
$241,106
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No …
$210,306
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Apartment for sale 50 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 2 be…
$157,730
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: newly built apartment for sale 40 sq.m. facade on the ground floor.…
$120,926
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction ground floor Apartment 50 sq.m. It cons…
$141,957
1 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Ελευθερές, Νέα Ηρακλείτσα: Πωλείται  Διαμέρισμα 53τ.μ. που βρίσκεται στον 2ο όροφο οικοδομής…
$215,564
Apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Area 340 m²
Eleftheroupoli, : For sale in Akrovouni, Building of 340 sq m. consisting of two apartments …
$210,306
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$134,106
Close
3 room apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has interior layout. For Sale: Ne…
$152,179
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$99,641
Close
2 room apartment in Georgiane, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiane, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
$63,092
3 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 89 sq.m. on 2 levels 150 m…
$336,490
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 100 sq.m maisonette for sale under construction. 2 levels. Downstai…
$205,048
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
$175,579
Close
6 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
6 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
Building for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 770.000€ (Listing No 1…
$806,845
3 room apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 79 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 79 sq.m. on 2 levels 150 m…
$294,428
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 77sq.m. facade 2 levels. It …
$186,608
