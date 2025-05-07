Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
29
2 BHK
72
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
7
152 properties total found
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…
$476,326
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A substantial holiday summer home completely furnished with this 1st-floor apartment includi…
$229,268
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
$427,017
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Polychrono village 700 meters from the sandy beach. The apartmen…
$133,825
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
$188,327
Apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
Apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Holiday home in the town of Pefkohori Halkidiki with 102 sq meters of living area that can b…
$107,050
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
RESIDENCE   Location –  Chaniotis  (150 meters from the sea and 500 meters from the ce…
$182,077
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Gorgeous apartment with a fabulous location in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti Halkidik…
$272,001
3 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Property Code: HPS4768 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 600.000 . This 123…
$658,617
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
This property is located in one of the busiest resorts of the peninsula of Cassandra. Everyt…
$143,331
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$277,857
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$344,435
3 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Property Code: HPS4767 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 700.000 . This 156…
$725,242
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the only two penthouses in the elegant building in Hani…
$550,703
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$93,937
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Location: Just 120 meters from the sparkling coastline, this luxurious apartment offers bre…
$184,493
5 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Property Code: HPS3447 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 600.000 . This 195…
$654,879
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing prime location with this apartment for sale in Pefkohori the thriving seaside town. …
$211,742
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
$124,874
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
RESIDENCE   Location – Chanioti  (50 meters from the sea, 150 meters from the center) …
$224,958
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Welcome, Home!  Enter this 50 m  home and be greeted by a  living room & kitchen and walk ou…
$358,250
3 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3501 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 350.000 . This 120…
$362,621
1 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$164,280
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Ideal apartment on the ground floor with 38 sq meters of living area plus patio The home bui…
$104,729
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
RESIDENCE   Location –  Polychrono   Nestled in the charming seaside village of …
$160,066
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floo…
$141,957
4 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex with apartments is located in Pefkohori village 100 from the beach. The half of …
$688,405
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Holiday living semi-basement apartment 50 m from the sandy beach in one of the finest areas …
$158,678
Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

