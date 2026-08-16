Apartments for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
112
Neos Marmaras
23
Nikiti
21
Toroni Municipal Unit
4
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116 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale of 41 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the suburbs of Vourvouru village only 100 meters from the fantas…
$289,185
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale of 150 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This beautiful apartment in Halkidiki offers amazing sea views within a 5-minute walk to the…
$170,865
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$441,585
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$287,981
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 333 m²
The complex is located in the surroundings of Vourvourou village 450 meters from the sea. Th…
$1,91M
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$586,812
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 120 m²
Apartment for sale of 120 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the fourth fl…
$348,482
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 3 levels.…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 54 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in the complex in a popular Nikiti village 150 meters from the beac…
$201,301
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Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$485,271
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$371,687
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Key ready maisonette located on the ground floor in the desirable area of Sithonia…
$433,259
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$155,854
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$491,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a key ready, modern maisonette offering 90 m² of comfortable living space. Built…
$261,607
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Sithonia

multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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