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Condos for sale in Greece

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3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
🔥 Golden Visa Athens Centre | €260K | Last Unit We are delighted to present an exclusive …
$298,016
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Condo 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Just one hour from Athens, in the most charming seaside settlement of Aeginetissa on the isl…
$271,623
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Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
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with Sea view
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