Mansions for sale in Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Mansion

Mansions in Greece

;
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
7
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
6
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
6
Mansion Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 EXCLUSIVE SEASIDE VILLA IN GREECE — A PRIME ASSET & LUXURY LIFESTYLE 📍 Nea Flogita, Halkid…
$2,94M
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$578,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Imagine waking up every morning to the soothing sound of the waves and a breathtaking view o…
$439,793
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Two-storey detached house of 280 sq m for sale in Karbounari, Loutraki - Two-story detach…
$526,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
Leave a request
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Two-story historic detached house of 188 sq.m. accompanied by two ground floor shops. - T…
$179,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Detached house in Loutraki is a beautiful and comfortable house. With a total area of 134 sq…
$409,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Historic property 273 sqm in the center of Loutraki - Very good location and quiet area …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: a detached house in Loutraki! This exquisite 200 sq.m. house combines modern …
$669,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go