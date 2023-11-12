Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€132,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€75,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€105,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor …
€175,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor …
€217,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on th…
€225,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on th…
€225,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€350,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€100,000
