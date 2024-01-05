Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

38 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 800 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
€61,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4543 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Dionisiou for €325.000 . This 130 sq…
€325,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€355,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 1200 meters from t…
€163,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€90,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€110,000
3 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
This apartment is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the nice sandy beach…
€310,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€150,000
4 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€280,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 200 meters drom th…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1000 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€205,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€235,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€75,000
4 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€175,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€180,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€90,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
€160,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€205,000
