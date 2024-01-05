UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Nea Moudania
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 BHK
8
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
38 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
40 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 800 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
€61,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
2
130 m²
Property Code: HPS4543 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Dionisiou for €325.000 . This 130 sq…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1/1
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
81 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
81 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 1200 meters from t…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
49 m²
1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30 meters to the sandy beach. …
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
55 m²
1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30 meters to the sandy beach. …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
135 m²
This apartment is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the nice sandy beach…
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
55 m²
1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
4
2
192 m²
1/1
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3
1
65 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
2
142 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 200 meters drom th…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
93 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1000 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
2
112 m²
1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
56 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
40 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
5
2
180 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
64 m²
2
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
110 m²
1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
1
45 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
59 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1
42 m²
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2
1
100 m²
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2
1
56 m²
1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL