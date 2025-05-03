Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
96
Kavala Municipality
57
Paggaio Municipality
38
Kavala
51
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Agios Pavlos: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a build…
$273
per month
2 room apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
2-room apartment, with kitchen and bathroom with shower. Perimeter balconies with a width of…
$126
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: For your Summer vacations 80 sq.m. apartment for rent. fully furnished an…
$105
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: DAILY RENTAL € 120 IT Host 5-6 PEOPLE. SUMMER Holidays in NEA PERAM…
$126
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 100. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 50 METERS F…
$105
per month
2 room apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Paleo Tsifliki: SUMMER HOME For rent by DAILY LEASE airy Apartment 67 sq.m. in a two…
$126
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
KAVALA ABOVE KALAMITSA Pets allowed. Furnished renovated apartment of 45 sq.m. for rent in K…
$315
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Apartment for rent 100 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in the c…
$679
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Vyronas: Apartment for rent 85sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$479
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the grou…
$841
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENTAL 130 €. accomodation 6 person. MAISONETTE RENT IN NEA PERAMO FULLY FURNISHED AND…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: For rent ONLY TO STUDENTS Studio 30 sq.m. located on the groun…
$210
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for rent in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 220€ per night(Lis…
$231
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE with DAILY RENT. For rent a newly built corner apartme…
$207
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent FROM 1/9-30/6 renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It con…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ44). Ano…
$841
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 120. HOSTES AS 6 PERSONS. ENJOY YOUR VACATIONS IN NATURE IN A UNIQUE TREATED E…
$126
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENT. Two apartments for daily rent, located…
$98
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE € 190. FOR 8 PERSONS. LUXURY APARTMENT FOR RENT IN N.ΙRAKLEITSA, BEYOND THE SEA.…
$200
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE € 200. QUARTERLY LEASE € 8,000. SEMI-HALF OF € 10,000. For rent detached house, …
$210
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Studio apartment for rent 35sq.m. on the ground floor. It consists of 1 b…
$292
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Varvara: For rent either for a long term or for a 9 month lease renovated Apart…
$473
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1st to JUNE 30th Apartment 65 sq.m. located on th…
$421
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. on the raised ground floor with individual heati…
$400
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6
DAILY LEASING:   JULY - AUGUST € 170, JUNE € 130 HOSΤES AS 5 PERSONS.   Holiday rental apa…
$178
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala, Rapsani: For rent UNTIL 30/6/2025 FULLY FURNISHED Studio 40sq.m. on the ground floor…
$400
per month
3 room apartment in Palio, Greece
3 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE 220 €. HOST 8 PERSONS. MINIMUM ACCOMMODATION 5 NIGHTS SEASONAL MAISONETTE IN THE…
$231
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 130. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT 100 SQ.M. IN NEW PERAMO, VERY CLO…
$136
per month
