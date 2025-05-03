Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Apartment
  Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
118
Athens
332
Corfu
32
Macedonia and Thrace
1832
Apartment Delete
417 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
2 bedroom apartment in Aspropyrgos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Aspropyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$146,124
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$278,576
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$290,563
1 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$164,280
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$146,124
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$279,387
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
$177,436
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$166,999
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$340,853
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$547,599
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$520,359
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale luxury apartment 188 sq m with attic 68 sq m with unlimited mountain and sea views …
$568,092
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$631,415
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$480,122
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
2 bedroom apartment in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$208,749
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$110,379
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$441,516
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$271,373
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$250,498
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$279,387
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$603,894
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$135,053
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$276,592
