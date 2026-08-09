Villas for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

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Villas in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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