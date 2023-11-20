Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Diou - Olympus
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€850,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nei Pori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nei Pori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€420,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir