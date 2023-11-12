UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Villas
Villas for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
27 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11
5
700 m²
5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
3
900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
2
1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.200.00…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
300 m²
1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with forest view, near the forest, with Wood Flooring
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
370 m²
1
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470 sq. …
€650,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
420 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
6
850 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,92M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
4
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one k…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
2
280 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
5
600 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
1
800 m²
1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
9
4
420 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Asvestochori, Greece
8
4
375 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
3
330 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
12
3
350 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
4
1 042 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1042 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 l…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
8
5
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8
4
740 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
8
1 000 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13
1 100 m²
4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
€4,00M
Recommend
