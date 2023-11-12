Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

27 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.200.00…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with forest view, near the forest, with Wood Flooring in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with forest view, near the forest, with Wood Flooring
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470 sq. …
€650,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,92M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one k…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€2,70M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
€2,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1042 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 l…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€425,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€4,00M
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
€4,00M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
€4,00M

