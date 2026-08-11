Villas for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Panorama Municipal Unit
11
Pylaia Municipal Unit
5
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16 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS5470 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 930.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$1,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS5399 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.580.000 . This 450 sq. m.…
$1,82M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.200.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS5725 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.300.000 . This 340 sq. m…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4918 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.400.000 . This 800 sq. m…
$1,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: HPS5476 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.050.000 . This 295 sq. m.…
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5277 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.200.000 . This 330 sq. m…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5785 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.350.000 . This 200.00 sq…
$1,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: HPS5475 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.150.000 . This 295 sq. m.…
$1,32M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Property Code: HPS5699 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.200.000 . This 470 sq. m…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS5471 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 790.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$909,174
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300.…
$3,80M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Property Code: HPS5300 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for € 1.750.000 .…
$2,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS5396 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.350.000 . This 375 sq. m.…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 7.000…
$8,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Property Code: HPS5260 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.800.000 . This 320 sq. m…
$2,07M
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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