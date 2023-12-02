Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Katerini, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€750,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa near the picturesque town of the Olympic Rivi…
€680,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€480,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€145,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Katerini, Greece

