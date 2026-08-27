Villas for sale in Katerini, Greece

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Villas in Katerini Municipality, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: a stunning beachfront villa in Northern Greece, located in the beautiful coastal a…
$641 147
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$380 535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 697 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 697 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$152 386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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