Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Platanias
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palio Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
$394,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Kolimbari, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kolimbari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
$299,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Manoliopoulo, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Manoliopoulo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 l…
$984,346
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$859,175
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 250 square meter villa, located just 90 meters from the sandy beach of Platani…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rodopos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rodopos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
In a traditional fish village by the sea in the magnificent municipality of Chania, in an em…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
CRETE MALEME  136,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience the essence of luxury villa living i…
$154,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$880,612
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ravdoucha, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ravdoucha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
$924,099
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$924,099
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go